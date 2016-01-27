‘Honorine Jobert’ Anemone Receives Special Praise

Each year, the Perennial Plant Association (PPA) selects one plant as its plant of the year. This program of recognizing outstanding perennials began in 1990. Perennials considered for this special recognition are critiqued on numerous aspects. Plants that receive this special honor are suitable for a wide range of growing conditions and climates, are relatively disease and pest free, are easy to care for and have multi-season interest. This year, the PPA named Anemone x hybrida ‘Honorine Jobert’ as its Perennial Plant of the Year.

‘Honorine Jobert’ features long, wiry stems and forms an upright clump about 3 to 4 feet in height. In the spring, the plant is bejeweled with numerous pink buds that open into pure white blossoms 2 to 3 inches across. Yellow stamens accentuate the white petals. The foliage is also quite attractive: trifoliate, dark green and textured.

This low maintenance plant is at home in sun or partial shade.

Plant it in the early spring or fall only.

Provide shade and wind protection in warmer climates.

Prefers humus-rich soils that are moist but well draining.

USDA Zones 4–8

Photos Courtesy of Rotary Botanical Gardens, Janesville, WI

Related Posts: