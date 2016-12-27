Gardeners Fiction Books

What better way to wile away the winter than by sinking into a great novel that includes plenty of garden and plant imagery and maybe a gardening protagonist, too? Here are some of our favorite works of fiction in which gardens and gardeners play a role:
The Care and Handling of Roses with Thorns by Margaret Dilloway
The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh
The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton
The Lost Garden by Helen Humphreys
Rose’s Garden by Carrie Brown
The Lost Gardens by Anthony Elgin
Garden Spells by Sarah Addison Allen
The Last Camellia by Sarah Jio
