Gardeners Fiction Books

What better way to wile away the winter than by sinking into a great novel that includes plenty of garden and plant imagery and maybe a gardening protagonist, too? Here are some of our favorite works of fiction in which gardens and gardeners play a role:

The Care and Handling of Roses with Thorns by Margaret Dilloway

The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh

The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton

The Lost Garden by Helen Humphreys

Rose’s Garden by Carrie Brown

The Lost Gardens by Anthony Elgin

Garden Spells by Sarah Addison Allen

The Last Camellia by Sarah Jio

Image: Alex Raths/Getty Images.

