How to Make Sure End-of-Season Plants You Buy Are Worth It

It’s that time again! The end-of-season plants are on sale at your favorite nursery and at the big box stores. But how can you make sure that those bargain plants really are a good deal? (Translated: How to make sure the plants will live and not be a waste of your money?) Here are tips from our Adventures of Landless Gardener blogger, Jennifer Smith.
That time you went to pick up one new container and realized that all the end-of-season plants were all sale, and you bought more than you could carry. GettyImages
How to Save Money on End-of-Season Plants
I get asked this a lot: Are the drastically discounted plants on sale at garden centers worth the money? The plants’ conditions range from good to fair.
And I admit: I always shop the sale tables! Here’s why these end-of-season plants can be a real bargain. You may have to work a little harder with them to get them established, but the work is worth it. And it’s fun.
Why Are there End-of-Season Plants to Sell?
Nurseries often discount plants that have finished blooming or just look small compared to newer arrivals. Even annuals can go on drastic discount. I once planted a large part of a new garden with free, cast-off annuals. Some were spindly, leggy, bug infested or just sad looking. I cut them back, hosed off the pests, fed and babied them for two weeks. That turned out to be a stunning garden.
Perennials are even easier to rehabilitate, because you have time on your side. I remove any damaged tissue (stems and leaves). If I suspect disease or pests, I treat the plant accordingly. I set it aside to ensure the problem is resolved before adding the plant to the garden. If you plant a perennial early enough in the fall for its roots to take hold and you protect its crown from winter damage, it’ll likely return in the spring.
Jennifer Smith is a horticulturist, garden writer and photographer for Wimberg Landscaping, a Cincinnati-based landscaping firm. She is the author of the Adventures of a Landless Gardener blog and the former managing editor of Horticulture.
