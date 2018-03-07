The spider plant is one of the easiest houseplants to grow new spider plants from cuttings. A coworker who recently retired left us her mature spider plant with no less than 30 spider plant babies hanging from the mother plant.

Here’s what you need to grow new plants from spider plant cuttings:

1 Clippers or scissors

2 Shallow container with water (clear is preferable to monitor growth)

3 Patience

4 (Eventually) Potting soil

How to Grow New Spider Plants from Cuttings

#1

#2

#3

Help for the Mother Plant

#4

#5

#6

#7

Related Posts: