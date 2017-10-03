Top 5 Reasons to Have Plants in Your Office

by Rachel Fountain, Horticulture‘s social media manager

In celebration of National Improve Your Office Day, we’ve put together a list of five benefits of having plants in the office. Succulent, fern or palm, there isn’t an office around that can’t benefit from another plant or two. Here’s why:

1. Reduced Stress

Numerous studies have shown that having plants in your office reduces stress levels, even up to 60 percent. Even just the visual benefit of seeing greenery from the plant helps you to feel less stressed, more relaxed and centered. When you’re less anxious you’re less likely to become angry or irritated at those around you. That’s a win all the way around!

2. Improved Health

There is evidence that plants in the office can reduce sickness and, therefore, absence due to sickness. The positive effect of plants on health could be due to the fact that they increase moisture levels in the air. Specifically, plants have been shown to reduce coughing and dry, dehydrated throats and skin.

3. Improved Air Quality

Plants can make your office a healthier, more enjoyable place to be by improving air quality. Airborne chemicals, dust, mold and bacteria can all be filtered from the air with plants, helping you and your co workers breathe easier in your workplace.

4. Increased Productivity

Not only do plants help you be more relaxed at work, they also can help you be more productive. Studies have shown that simply having plants in an office can increase productivity by 15 percent. Having a plant in your line of sight at work can help you mentally engage with your surroundings and get more done.

5. Increased Creativity

Plants can help you be more creative in the workplace as well. Having a space that includes visual elements can help encourage your mind to think creatively as well as encourage the expression and sharing of opinions, leading to a more collaborative and creative workplace.

