12 New Year’s Resolutions for Gardeners

The new year gives us an opportunity to reflect on the past and dream for the future and maybe set some new year’s resolutions. These 12 ideas can help you be the best gardener you can be. Resolve to meet one goal each month, or simply use them as inspiration for your own list.

New Year’s Resolution #1- Clean out the shed and go through old materials.

We’ve all got it: that one place in the garage or shed where forgotten garden materials have piled up and now sit, unused. Resolve to clean out your garden shed, discard expired materials and clean up tools. Overwhelmed? Use this guide for help!

#2 – Take a risk, plant something new.

Or, don’t plant something old, however you want to phrase it. As gardeners, we all have our favorites, but there’s little to be gained from doing the same thing in the garden year after year. Challenge yourself to replace an old standby with something new, like these beautiful new rose varieties from David Austen.

#3 – Add a new native species to your garden.

There are so many benefits to planting native species. Beautify your garden and attract pollinators by adding a native species to your garden this year!

#4 – Plant something with a child.

Whether it’s your own children or grandchildren, nieces, nephews or students, resolve to share the love of gardening with a younger person this year. Or, simply plant some beans in a plastic cup on the windowsill and rediscover the childlike joy of seeing the first sprouts. Check out these tips on gardening with kids as you plan your project.

#5 – Do some garden volunteering.

Volunteers are the driving force behind many of the gardens that beautify our public areas. Make a resolution this year to volunteer in your local conservatory, cemetery, botanical garden or museum landscape. While public gardening can be difficult, it can also be incredibly rewarding.

#6 – Learn something, teach something.

We believe that when it comes to gardening, there is always something to learn and something to teach. See what classes are available in your area, or check out our free, downloadable Smart Gardening Workshops.

#7 – Plant a food you haven’t tried before.

Whether it’s a veggie, fruit or herb, resolve to grow a new type of food in your garden this year. Check out these tips on planting a spring edible garden and remember to not plant more than you can realistically use.

#8 – Go on a gardening excursion.

Broaden your horizons with a trip to a local botanical garden or arboretum this year. Use the trip for design inspiration, to learn something new, or to simply relax and enjoy the beauty of your surroundings.

#9 – Treat yourself to a good gardening book.

Gardening books are a great way to practice your hobby during the colder months or when the sun isn’t shining. Resolve to read at least one gardening book this year, and check out the American Horticultural Society’s Book Awards for a list of good titles to choose from.

#10 – Start something from seed.

This is an annual resolution for gardeners, there’s something intensely rewarding about growing from seed! If this is already a regular part of your gardening routine, we suggest trying something new, or simply brushing up on your knowledge on starting from seed.

#11 – Invite people over to spend time in your garden.

We love the community aspect of gardening. Beautiful gardens are something to be shared, so resolve to have a gardening get-together at least once this year. If you’re an apartment-dweller or landless gardener, plan a garden-related outing with friends or perhaps resolve to share a meal outdoors. For more ideas on how to connect with other gardeners, check out this post.

#12 – Document your garden.

Finally, make a resolution to document your garden, either to track the progress of new projects or simply to enjoy. Take photos of your garden, or perhaps start a gardening journal. Be sure to share your discoveries with us on Facebook, we’d love to see what you’re growing.

Happy New Year!

