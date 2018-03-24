How to Attract Birds to Your Garden

You want to do all you can to attract birds to your garden because beyond being fun to watch and lovely to listen to all day long, they will rid your garden of many unwanted pests!

3 Tips to Attract Birds to Your Yard

1 Grow seed-producing plants like black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and sunflowers

2 Let there be mess (as long as it’s safe)—insect-eating birds like chickadees, wrens and nuthatches love dead trees in which to make nests and to forage for insects they love

3 Add a water feature—a birdbath or even shallow bowls of water will make your feathered friends quite happy

Download our Bird Guide for a Wealth of Tips to Attract Birds

Here is a list of some of the birds featured and a sneak peek at the tips that accompany them:

American Robin plus safety tips on avoiding pesticides, & helping birds avoid crashing into windows Cedar Waxwing plus tips on why fruiting trees are good for these birds & how to create a custom blend of your own birdseed Dark-eyed Junco plus why you want different types of feeders to attract a variety of birds Pine Siskin plus the benefits of keeping a bird journal & what an irruption is Plus many more—a total of 22 birds showcased! Which Birds Eat Which Pests Bluebirds: grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, larvae, moths Cardinals: beetles, grasshoppers, leafhoppers, stinkbugs, snails Chickadees: aphids, whitefly, scale, caterpillars, ants, earwigs Grosbeaks: larvae, caterpillars, beetles Nuthatches: tree and shrub insects such as borers, caterpillars, ants and earwigs Oriole: caterpillars, larvae, beetles, grasshoppers Sparrows: beetles, caterpillars, cutworms Swallows: moths, beetles, grasshoppers Titmice: aphids, leafhoppers, caterpillars, beetles Warblers: caterpillars, aphids, whitefly Woodpeckers: larvae, beetles, weevils, borers Be sure to download your bird guide now and attract more birds to your yard and garden.

